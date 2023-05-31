He then drove on the wrong side of the road, through a red light and through roadworks.

Steven Martin, 32, had attended the wake, following a friend’s funeral, in Halfway Forest near Llandovery.

Police were called to reports of a large number of vehicles and people in the forest in the early hours of March 19 this year.

When they arrived at the scene, Martin fled in a rental van, colliding with a number of police vehicles and causing minor damage, as well as causing an officer to take evasive action to avoid the van.

Officers caught up with Martin at nearby Trecastle. When they put on their sirens he fled again, overtaking on a bend and causing oncoming vehicles to swerve.

He drove on the right-hand side of the road, overtook a queue of stationary traffic, and went through a red traffic light.

He then entered a section roadworks, driving towards the oncoming traffic before the narrowed road and oncoming vehicles blocked his van and he was forced to stop and exit.

He told officers that it had all gone ‘tits up’.

Martin admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 20.

Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards KC heard that Martin of Edwards Close, Joys Green, Lydbrook, had four previous convictions for six offences. These included driving while unfit through drink or drugs in 2009.

In September last year he was given a community order and disqualified from driving for 14 months for failing to provide a sample.

Martin’s defence barrister, Georgia Donohue, said that he had had no intention of driving when he attended the wake but had made the ‘foolish decision’ to drive after police turned up in the early hours.

He knew that he shouldn’t have been driving, had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and was remorseful.

She said that Martin had had difficulties in his life and suffered with addiction problems for many years, but had got his life back on track during the last few years and was working to address these issues.

She referred to character references that showed that he was ‘held in quite high esteem’ and ‘very much motivated to turn his life around’.

Judge Richards handed down a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

She also ordered a three-month curfew between 9pm and 7am and a 20-day rehabilitation order.

Martin will also be disqualified from driving for three years and will have to pass an extended test before he can drive again ad his licence will be endorsed.

The van crossing solid white lines (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“This is truly the last chance,” said Judge Richards. “If you appear before me or any other judge you will leave the court with no option other than to send you to prison.”