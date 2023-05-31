The Tall Ships (Wales) Trust and the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience recently hosted Year 10 pupils from Ysgol Harri Tudur and Year 9 pupils from Ysgol Bro Gwaun on the Tall Ship Klevia for a day of sailing skills and environmental science.

The Klevia was built in Denmark in 1936 as a fishing vessel. She has since been restored and traditionally rigged as a gaff ketch, she can often be found sailing down the Menai Strait in north Wales as well as on longer adventures to France and Portugal.

Each day sail set off from Hobbs Point for a journey along the Milford Haven Waterway to Sandy Haven. Skipper Scott, and crew members Rosie and James were on hand to teach the students how to run a gaff rig, develop their navigation skills and learn nautical terms.

This exciting day sail is an annual opportunity for Pembrokeshire pupils, thanks to Paula Holt from the Tall Ships (Wales) Trust with additional support from Pembroke Dock Town Council, Port of Milford Haven, Old Gaffers Association and the National Lottery Community Fund.

When the students weren’t sweating or tailing, they took sketches of the rigging, interviewed the crew about the history of the Klevia, and the advantages and disadvantages of a gaff rig and collected environmental data such as cloud cover, wind speed, wind direction, air and water temperature.

Once Sandy Haven Bay was in sight, the students assisted Sam and Amy from the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience with a plankton trawl, under the supervision of skipper Scott, they deployed the plankton net which was towed at slow speed behind the vessel before a small team reeled it back in and prepared the samples for examination.

The plankton samples were studied below deck using stereomicroscopes. Students identified a range of different types of zooplankton including copepods, water fleas, medusae, crab larvae and polychaete worms, whilst considering the importance of plankton and what it can tell us about the health of the ocean.

Sam Williams, manager of the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience said: “Over the course of two days, 16 students had a truly unique experience, developing not only their sailing skills but also their teamwork and practical science skills.

“Both school groups showed such enthusiasm and excitement throughout, which wouldn’t have been possible without Paula’s organisation and support from all of the sponsors and of course with skipper Scott and his fantastic crew sharing their expertise. An unforgettable two days!”