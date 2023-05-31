CCTV footage showed Daniel McCallan walk up to Wetherspoons in Haverfordwest and ‘kick out’ at the window causing the glass to shatter.

He was then seen to walk up to the RK Lucas estate agents office and kick out yet again.

“The incidents were both captured on CCTV and showed the defendant kicking out at both windows,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

The cost of repairing the Wetherspoons window amounted to £400 while the RK Lucas window cost £200 to repair.

McCallan, 20, of Hilton Avenue, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing criminal damage to property.

He was represented in court by Mr Liam Francis.

“This was a Bank Holiday weekend, he’d consumed a lot of alcohol and he has little recollection of the incident,” he said.

“He’d had difficulties with his ex-partner that night, but he has no explanation nor reasoning for committing this offence.

"It was unprovoked and unplanned but he took his frustrations out in this way.”

Mr Francis added that his client, who is employed at Tesco, is attempting to 'address his behaviour'.

McCallan was given a conditional discharge for six months.

He was ordered to pay £400 compensation to Wetherspoons and £200 compensation to RK Lucas.

He must also pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.