Performer, writer and broadcaster Gwenno Daydd, who grew up in Fishguard and still has family in the town, donated the food to the Peninsula Community Pod foodbank charity.

“I feel passionately about the waste of money that has bee spent on the royal festivities for one of the richest men in the universe,” said Gwenno.

“The coronation cost us £250 million, including a £100 million on visiting gentry and security. That is enough to build a brand-new hospital.

“I feel very strongly about this. I fasted during the coronation celebrations and wanted to give the money to a good cause.

“Nobody wants to use a food bank. My heart is still very much in Fishguard. I feel very strongly that people in this community shouldn’t be struggling like this.

“There are more foodbanks in Britain than there are McDonalds. In this day and age in a country that is the fifth richest in the world, it is a scandal.”

Gaynor also fasted during the Jubilee celebrations and gave the money she would have spent on food to the community food pod.

This time she decided to use the money to buy useful food items that the foodbank can put in their weekly food parcels.

“I’m going to carry on doing this every time there is a big junket for the Royal Family to protest at the absolute waste of public money,” she said.

Lesley Matthews of the Peninsula Community Food Pod charity gratefully received Gwenno’s donation.

The pod supports 31 families in north Pembrokeshire, with 17 of those supported with parcels from the Goodwick base.

The pod had been supported by Pembrokeshire County Council, a grant from money saving expert Martin Lewis and donations from actor Jerome Flynn.

People can self-refer with no questions asked, and it also takes referrals from the police, GP surgeries and health visitors.

To find out more about the Peninsula Community Pod visit its Facebook page or email foodsaverchamp@gmail.com.

If you would like to make a donation, no matter how small, contact Louise Tarbuck on 01437 729321.