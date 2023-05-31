The campaign, which was spearheaded by the RSPCA, prompted a total of 16,014 responses during the government’s 12-week consultation period, with the RSPCA issuing its own separate response.

This level of support, states the RSPCA, shows the nation’s huge concern for the welfare of livestock which has been unloaded at slaughterhouses throughout Wales. One of their chief demands was that mandatory CCTV cameras will be installed at all slaughterhouses.

Following a consultation, the Welsh Government has now confirmed that it will move forward by developing new regulations.

“By making CCTV compulsory in abattoirs across Wales, it will help to protect and safeguard the welfare of animals at the time of slaughter right across the country,” said RSPCA’s head of public affairs, David Bowles.

“It will also bring Wales in line with England, which introduced mandatory CCTV way back in 2018.

“We would like to thank each and every person who took the time to support our campaign which ultimately showed the Welsh Government that this is something that people very much care about.”

The new regulations will require CCTVs cameras to be installed in all approved slaughterhouses in areas where live animals are unloaded, kept, handled, stunned and killed.

The recorded images will then have to be stored by the slaughterhouse for a minimum 90-day period when all images must be made available for authorised persons to view, copy or seize.

RSPCA Cymru has long called for CCTV to be mandatory in Welsh abattoirs, with 82 per cent of the public backing the charity's call for action.

Currently only 17 out of Wales’ 23 abattoirs have CCTV, despite the fact that financial assistance for their installation has previously been offered by the government.

An investigation by the Welsh Parliament's Petitions Committee previously highlighted that a voluntary approach to install CCTV in Welsh abattoirs had failed.

Committee members, backed by the RSPCA, called on the Welsh Government to make the ‘installation and maintenance of CCTV monitoring systems mandatory in all slaughterhouses in Wales’.