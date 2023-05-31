A PEMBROKESHIRE family fun day had an out of this world theme over the bank holiday.
Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre held a Pembroke Dock Falcon Family Fun Day on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29.
The day was centred around Star Wars and gave everyone the chance to meet some characters from the movie franchise including Stormtroopers, Chewbacca and Darth Vader.
There were also Star Wars themed attractions, virtual reality experiences and lessons and demonstrations for using lightsabers.
During the event, the Penfro Modellers Club presented the Heritage Centre with a donation.
The heritage centre opened a Millennium Falcon exhibition in 2022 which includes images donated by Lucasfilm Archives and a scale model of the Millennium Falcon.
The Star Wars connection with Pembroke Dock came after the Millennium Falcon used in the Oscar-winning film The Empire Strikes Back was constructed in an aircraft hanger in the town more than 40 years ago.
Often referred to as “the worst kept secret in Pembroke Dock” craftsmen from a local engineering firm built the model a former RAF aircraft hangar in the town’s dockyard.
All images were taken by Philip Haskett-Smith and more can be seen in the gallery above.
