Keith James will be bringing Leonard Cohen back to life with his concert at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre in July.

Keith James in Concert – The Songs of Leonard Cohen will transport people back in time with songs by the Canadian singer-songwriter who has one of the most distinctive voices of the 1970s.

The concert will begin with the song Anthem and will feature the likes of hit tracks Famous Blue Raincoat, Sisters of Mercy, Suzanne and Hallelujah and some of his more deeper songs such as If It Be Your Will, Joan of Arc and Secret Life.

Keith will also be performing dramatic pieces based on the work of Federico Garcia Lorca, the greatest influence of Leonard Cohen.

The concert has been described by The Independent as ‘some of the most atmospheric and emotive music you will ever hear.’

Keith has performed the show to more than 200,000 people at more than 550 concerts across the UK.

Keith James in Concert – The Songs of Leonard Cohen will be at the Torch Theatre on Friday, July 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18 and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.