The defendants - one from Pembroke Dock and one of no fixed abode - were charged with drug driving and possession of Class B and C drugs.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court last week.

ASHLEY CAREY, 41, of no fixed abode, has been banned from the roads for drug driving.

Carey was caught behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper on the A477 London Road in Pembroke Dock on January 9.

They were found to have six microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) per litre of blood. This is three times the legal limit.

Carey pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 24 and received a 12-month driving ban.

They were also fined £120, and must pay a £48 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER BROCKWAY, 42, of Church Street in Pembroke Dock, must pay more than £100 for drug possession.

Brockway was caught with four grams of cannabis, four Diazepam tablets and four Pregabalin tablets at his home address on August 25.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug and two offences of possession of a Class C drug at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 24.

He received a 12-month conditional discharge, and must pay £85 in costs and a £26 surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the cannabis, Diazepam and Pregabalin.