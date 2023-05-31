Daniel Phillips, 28, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching the restraining order by attending an address in Milford Haven on May 22.

He had been subject to the order since January 9.

The court heard that on May 21, Phillips had damaged a window at the property.

Phillips pleaded guilty to offences of harassment and criminal damage at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on May 25.

He was jailed for 16 weeks, with the magistrates adding that a prison sentence was necessary due to the defendant’s “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

No order was made for compensation for the damage caused to the window, and there was no separate penalty for the criminal damage.