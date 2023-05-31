Harriet Hunt and her Greenacres rescue dog Grace competed for team Wales for the second time at the competition in Ermelo.

The pair competed all week and all points accumulated ranked Harriett and Grace 2nd in the world, bringing home a Silver medal for Wales. They also came 7th in the world in the Games category.

This involved a snooker challenge where they had to choose jumps in the same colour and sequence as a snooker game, and gamblers where they had to choose the jumps and tunnels that would give them the most points before choosing a finishing sequence that would either make or break them.

“They did really well,” said proud mum Kerry. “Grace is developing really well."

“At that level you are talking the crème de la crème. A lot of the dogs are specifically bred to be agility dogs. There are a couple of rescue dogs in the Welsh team. The rest of the world can’t believe that they are rescue dogs.”

Harriet who owns and runs The Valley dog agility school in Trecwn, got collie cross Grace as a pup from Greenacres Rescue Centre. She said that she could see her potential right away, as she had the right build and attitude.

“I am just very pleased with Grace, she has done so well, especially as she is a rescue” said Harriet on the pair’s success.

A spokesperson for the Welsh team said.

“Our junior Harriett Hunt has won the overall junior silver medal. It is her last year in juniors and she smashes it once again, the team are incredibly proud of her and her wonderful dog Grace.”

Harriet and Grace will go on to compete in shows all over the country this summer before trying out for the Welsh adult team in September.

“Hopefully we will get selected,” said Harriet.