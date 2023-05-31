JORDAN ASHLEY COONEY, 27, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching a community order – which had been imposed by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 4, 2022.

Following his release from custody on May 12 for a separate offence of breaching a domestic violence protection notice, Cooney failed to attend a probation office appointment.

This put him in breach of his previous community order, the court heard.

He admitted the breach at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

He was fined £40 and must pay costs of £40. The magistrates ordered that Cooney’s community order continued.

CALLUM NOLAN, 20, of St Margarets Way in Herbrandston, near Milford Haven, breached a suspended sentence.

He was given a 26-week prison sentence in March 2022, suspended for 24 months, as he was one of four men to launch a “shocking and unprovoked” attack on a man in Milford Haven.

Nolan failed to attend an appointment on April 26 and again on May 3.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 22, Nolan admitted breaching his suspended sentence order.

He was fined £40 and was ordered to pay £60 in costs. The suspended sentence order will continue to run, the magistrates ordered.