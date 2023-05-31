Elain Roberts, from Pentre’r Bryn near New Quay competed in the Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery in the Drama Medal competition.

The 22-year-old competed under the pseudonym I/II? and was named the Chief Dramatist in her debut year in the competition on Wednesday, May 31.

It is the first time she has competed in the Drama Medal, but last year at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Denbighshire, she came third in the Crowning Ceremony.

She is a keen reader and in her final year studying French and politics at Bristol University.

Elain said of the inspiration behind her play: “I remember thinking to myself when I moved to university aged 18 how openly other people discussed topics that I, and I would argue most Welsh people, see as taboo.

"Things like people’s relationships with each other, sex, the body, feelings, and complexities that come with each of these.

“This is the first play I’ve ever written so the fact that I won gives me a boost and confidence for the future.

"Sending your work to a competition as big as the Urdd can scare someone, I fully understand that. You can feel open to criticism and doubt your work – but it’s worth it.

“There is always room for new voices, and people need to hear them.

"Also, the feedback is useful for the future and more than anything, you might be pleasantly surprised – who knows!”

As part of the award for winning the competition, Elain will have the opportunity to spend a year as a young resident playwriter with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru.

The Drama Medal competition saw ten entries of either a play or monologue that was suitable for performance for any medium, for no more than two actors, and lasted for no more than 15 minutes.

It was judged by Gethin Evans and Steffan Donnelly, who said of Elain’s piece: “The I/II? monologue takes us straight to the heart of our main character.

"Set in a toilet cubicle, the main character is awaiting a pregnancy test result.

"With a skilful balance of humour and drama, the playwriter deals with consent with skill, whilst also capturing our attention with a character who feels confusion and loneliness.

“This piece brings together the key elements of an exciting script – a relevant character, clear form, a complete world, an evolving narrative, detailed structure and lively dialogue.

"Beyond these elements, it’s an honest script that demands attention, and as an audience, we feel like we get to experience the main character’s secrets in a way that isn’t shared with anyone else.”

The Drama Medal was presented by the Penroc family from Llandovery and was sponsored by Aberystwyth University.