David Badham was pulled over by police who were carrying out routine stop checks at St Thomas Green, Haverfordwest just before 9am on December 16, 2022.

“A smell of cannabis was coming from his Toyota Rav and a roadside breath test was carried out,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

The test proved positive and Badham, of Princess Royal Way, Haverfordwest was taken to a police custody suite where further tests were carried out.

These proved that Badham had 7.7mcg of Delta-9 Tetrachydrocannabinol in his system. The legal limit is 2.

Ms Vaughan added that Badham was convicted of a similar offence in 2020. As a result, this was his second drug-driving offence within three years, which automatically results in a lengthier disqualification.

Bedham pleaded guilty to the charge of drug-driving. He was represented in court by Mr David Williams.

“My client uses cannabis because he finds it helps him to sleep better than any other medication,” he said.

“I’m sure you’ve heard a similar explanation on many occasions. It has certain medical advantages but of course one of its main disadvantages is that it takes a long time to metabolise out of the body.”

Mr Williams added that Badham is employed by Pembrokeshire County Council at a respite unit for children with learning difficulties.

He was fined £484 and ordered to pay a £194 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.