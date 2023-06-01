“They suspected that he was a drink-driver,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

When police caught up with Jonathan Williams who was driving past Tenby Harbour on Maundy Thursday, April 6, they carried out a roadside breath test which proved positive.

He was taken to the police custody suite for further tests to be carried out and these proved he had 63 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Williams, of Swansea Road, Merthyr Tydfil pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving. He was represented in court by Mr Liam Francis.

“He’d had three pints to drink that evening, he felt ok, but he fully recognises that he should have been a lot more careful,” he said.

“It was very likely that he would be well over the legal limit.”

Mr Francis went on to say that Williams had recently been greatly affected by the death of this three-year-old granddaughter.

“This has had a massive impact not just on himself, but on his whole family,” he said. "His personal circumstances have been incredibly difficult.”

Mr Francis said that Williams works as a self-employed gardener.

“As a result, he’s going to be unable to continue his business,” he said.

Williams was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.