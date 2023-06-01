The Welsh Government approved plans last July to reduce the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph. This will come into force on September 17.

Pembrokeshire County Council has proposed 27 roads which will be exceptions to the 20mph, and a consultation on these plans is currently open.

The consultation also seeks residents’ views on proposed 20mph speed limits on the roads which are currently 30mph, but which won’t automatically default to 20mph as they are not classified as ‘restricted roads’.

This consultation closes at midnight on Wednesday, June 7.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: "In July 2022, the Senedd passed legislation to reduce the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph on restricted roads in Wales.

"The legislation will come into force across Wales, including Pembrokeshire, on 17 September 2023. However in some places, a 20mph speed limit will not be appropriate or feasible.

"In these locations, the 30mph speed limit can remain on the basis of an ‘exceptions’ process, which will be introduced by way of Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO).

"Pembrokeshire County Council has proposed twenty-seven 20mph exceptions across the county’s road network, having reviewed criteria and requested local feedback.

"The public consultation on the proposed exceptions opened on 17 May and closes at midnight on Wednesday, 7 June."

The proposed exceptions and proposed 20mph limits can be viewed at: datamap.gov.wales/maps/roads-affected-by-changes-to-the-speed-limit-on-re or in person at County Hall.

To take part in the consultation, visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/traffic-regulation-orders, or at County Hall in Haverfordwest until 5pm on Wednesday, June 7.

A laptop has been set up alongside the plans and a member of the Traffic Team is available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday to offer any help if required.