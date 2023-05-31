Dyfed-Powys Police has closed Freeman's Way in Haverfordwest after a crash caused it to be blocked.

The force reported the collision on Twitter at 5.38pm and is advising motorists to avoid the area.

AA Traffic is reporting that the road is partially blocked and there is queing traffic on both sides between the A487 Merlin's Hill and the A40 at Salutation Square.

The AA is also reporting 'severe' delays of 11 minutes on the stretch with an average speed of 5mph previously.