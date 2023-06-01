They have been capturing stunning scenes from the county's natural beauty, historic landmarks and the local wildlife goings on.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
Feeding time. (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Druidstone beach. (Image: JoJo Jago (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Irish Ferries' Oscar Wilde ferry leaving Pembroke Port. (Image: Will Radice-Horne (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Bee on a flower. (Image: Karen Jenkins (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Pembroke Castle. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Withybush Woods. (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
'Seaweed Hut' at Freshwater West. (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here