The Pembroke carbon capture initiative is being developed by RWE as one of three new carbon capture projects across the UK.

The projects aim to provide a viable solution to delivering reliable and dispatchable power stations, whilst supporting the UK’s target of a net zero energy industry by 2035.

They will enable the long-term generation of up to 2.2 gigawatts of decarbonised, secure and flexible generation and up to five metric tonnes a year of CO2 capture. This is the equivalent of removing one million petrol cars from the road and could secure clean power for millions of homes throughout the UK.

As operators of the largest fleet of gas fired power stations in the UK and a leading renewables generator, RWE considers carbon capture and storage to be a viable solution for delivering decarbonised, reliable, and dispatchable power generation, whilst supporting the UK’s target of decarbonising its power system by 2035.

The project is a key part of RWE’s Pembroke Net Zero Centre (PNZC) which is a major multi-technology decarbonisation initiative which supports the broader decarbonisation of the region’s industry as part of the South Wales Industrial Cluster. Using RWE’s decades of experience and expertise in power production, the PNZC will now bring together three key pillars of energy infrastructure, namely the decarbonisation of the gas-fired Pembroke Power Station, the production of green hydrogen on site, and the development of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

“We’re pleased to announce our plans for a Pembroke Power Station carbon capture project as this is a key element of our Pembroke Net Zero Centre and important to support the Welsh government ambitions for carbon neutrality,” commented Richard Little, director of PNZC.

RWE is currently progressing with its initial environmental studies and surveys and is preparing information in order to apply to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s Track 2 Phase 2 cluster sequencing funding application process, which is dedicated to carbon capture projects that are located close to carbon capture storage or transport facilities.

In addition to Pembroke, the two other projects will be based at RWE’s existing station at Staythorpe and a new-build gas fired power station with carbon capture at Stallingborough. All three are close to proposed CO2 networks or have access to shipping facilities, which would enable the CO2 to be safely transported and stored.