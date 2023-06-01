Three months ago Sophie Pierce was asked by highly experienced rower Janine Williams whether she would consider attempting this considerable challenge. And her immediate answer was yes.

“I’m doing it, and there’s no going back,” she said.

“As someone who has cystic fibrosis, I’ve spent my whole life trying to stay as well as I could for as long as I could, so that whenever a new treatment became available, I’d be well enough to benefit from it.

“And three years ago, that happened when the new drug, Kaftrio, became available which changed my life and stabilised my health.

“And this is what’s made it possible for me to row the Atlantic.”

Sophie, 30 will be joined on her voyage by Jannie Williams, 68, and Polly Zipperlen, 48, and if they complete the crossing, two new world records will have been broken. Janine, who will be 70 at the time of the crossing, will be the oldest woman to row the Atlantic while Sophie will be the only person with cystic fibrosis to row any ocean.

Team Cruising Free will be departing from Lanzarote on January 4, 2025, and will spend roughly the next 50 days rowing across the Atlantic to Antigua. T

“We’re going to be completely unsupported, so we have to ensure that we have everything we need to survive on board,” explained Janine.

“We’re currently learning about navigation and sea survival, but also how to deal with the mental strain that the voyage is undoubtedly going to put upon us. And this is something that we can’t really prepare ourselves for."

The women will be consuming around 6,000 calories a day, yet their weight is still likely to drop by up to eight kilos.

Each of the three women have decided to take on this momentous challenge not only to prove to themselves that they can do it, but to inspire other women to set themselves their own individual goals and challenges.

“It’s all about having the courage to do something outside your normal boundaries,” explained Janine.

Each of the women are members of the Neyland Rowing Club, to which Janine is currently the serving chair.

The club ranks highly in the Welsh Sea Rowing League having won numerous trophies in the four to five mile league races as well as the longer 12-mile sea races.

“Rowing has been found to be one of the best all-body sports as you’re doing half sit-ups every time you pull,” explained Janine.

Perhaps the greatest benefit for Sophie is the fact that the sea water is having a major impact on the way in which she is controlling her cystic fibrosis.

“I have to keep my lungs as healthy as possible which naturally means doing exercise,” she said. “But salt water is particularly good as it helps to clear the lungs of mucus."

“But as well as helping me physically, rowing is definitely helping me mentally, as I’m working as part of a team."

The Atlantic row is expected to cost between £100,000 and £150,000 with the result that the women have recently launched a major fund-raising initiative to cover the cost of purchasing a suitable ocean rowing boat, all their essential equipment and a comprehensive training programme. They will also be raising as much money as possible for the Paul Sartori Hospice and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

They are currently looking for sponsorship partners to help them achieve their dream. Further information can be obtained by visiting www.linktr.ee/cruisingfree