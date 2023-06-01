A NEW clothing shop has opened in Pembrokeshire.
Weird Fish has opened a store on St Davids High Street – taking over the previous Joules store.
The UK lifestyle clothing brand offers a range of seasonal clothing and accessories for men and women, designed to give a relaxed, ‘forever weekend’ feeling.
The St Davids store is the second Weird Fish shop in Wales, after the Carmarthen shop opened in 2019, and one of 25 across the UK.
The new store has brought five jobs to the area.
Richard Lancelot, head of retail at Weird Fish, said: “Our new St Davids store marks an exciting stage in our retail journey, as we gradually expand our portfolio of stores across the UK.
“Each store location is carefully considered in line with our ‘destination strategy’, as we focus on opening in places where we know our customers choose to shop.
“St Davids is a popular holiday destination, known for its rich history and beautiful landscape.
“Our offering ties in perfectly with high-quality, timeless products which become trusty wardrobe favourites for unwinding occasions – from coastal strolls to exploring local landmarks.”
