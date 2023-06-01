The 3.3 acre site was bought by housing association Ateb in April 2022 with the intention of relocating its existing headquarters from St Thomas Green. Any surplus interior space within the building will be leased as commercial offices while the rotunda will be used as a street café.

Phase two of the project will comprise a new housing development to the rear of the building, on the site of the former library car park. It is understood that preliminary proposals constitute a block of flats.

But residents and traders fear the proposals will sound the death knell for the building which holds great cultural, architectural and civic pride within the county town.

“There was a hope that the former library, which commands a central position in the upper town, could have been utilised as a magnet for the regeneration of this area,” said former architect and Haverfordwest resident Michael Daffern.

“But sadly, this has been lost. It's undoubtedly a building of some architectural merit but was also one of the first libraries to have a gallery and performing space attached to it. As a result, it’s an extremely well-loved building within the town.

"The developers - who bought it for £250,000 which is a phenominally small amount when you consider the size of the plot - should respect this, rather than just turn it into another ordinary office building with a glass façade. It could and should, have been handled differently

"If you want to modify an older buildings, then it should differentiate between the modern elements and the historic elements.”

An artist's impression of the proposed developments (Image: Ateb)

Pressure has already been applied by both the Royal Commission on Ancient Monuments and Buildings in Wales and The Twentieth Century Society to impose a Listed Building status on the former library. It has also been featured on a Channel 4 documentary which examined important and iconic buildings currently under threat.

Built in 1968, the building accords to a strong, even a somewhat brutalist design of its day, with a rotunda exhibition space and a sculpted form feature by David Tinker. This was the last of the designer's Fibonacci sequence of corbelled aluminium which represents a shelf of books.

The current planning application was first spotted on the site on May 5, and gave a deadline for responses of May 12 which afforded people just seven days in which the could respond.

Now, following representations to Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning department from county councillor Thomas Tudor who is working closely with the concerned residents, the deadline date has been extended to June 15.

Perhaps one of the most significant concerns being raised is the implications the proposed developments will have on parking and traffic flow issues through this part of the town.

“Ateb are currently operating a fleet of vehicles throughout Pembrokeshire but also into other counties as well," continued Mr Daffern.

"They will have up to 40 members of staff arriving at the office by car however the access statements have been completely ignored.

“ Yes, residential zones have to be created but these are made at the sacrifice of public parking with the result that town centres are being marginalised and ruined by out of town free parking sites such as we’re seeing in Haverfordwest.

“Dew Street is particularly congested and around 8,000 vehicles a day are travelling along this stretch of road, some at quite fast speeds.

"So when all this is taken into consideration, Ateb are simply pulling the wool over people’s eyes.”