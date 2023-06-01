Luke Keane, 38, appeared before Judge Paul Thomas at Swansea Crown Court today (Thursday) where he admitted unlawfully and maliciously wounding Jordan Jones during the attack on May 3, 2022.

His defence counsel, Brian Simpson KC, stated that Keane maintains he was pushed by the complainant immediately prior to the attack.

“He was pushed to the floor then went into the house, picked the baseball bat up, and hit,” he said. “Something caused him to lose his temper.”

Following the request of Mr Simpson, Judge Thomas agreed to an adjournment to enable an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared by the Probation Service.

Keane, of Knowling Mead, Tenby, was granted conditional bail while he awaits sentence. This will take place on June 30.

“I have to say that the court is considering custody,” said Judge Paul Thomas. “But we’re also prepared to look at other options.”

