Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a property on Garfield Gardens in the town following reports of criminal damage on the evening of Wednesday, May 24 and the afternoon of Thursday, May 25.

Officers have asked for anyone who has any information which could help the investigation to come forward.

Any witnesses can call 101, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or message Dyfed-Powys Police directly on Facebook or Twitter – quoting reference: 23000447760. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.