Phillip Bowley, 53, has admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with the child between March 6 and March 9, 2023.

He was brought before Judge Paul Thomas at Swansea Crown Court earlier today (Thursday).

Following an application from his defence counsel, Ms Hannah George KC, sentencing was adjourned until June 30. This will enable a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the Probation service.

The court was told that Bowley has no previous convictions nor police cautions.

Bowley, of North Gate, Templeton, Narberth, was released on conditional bail. The conditions are that he must reside and sleep at his home address; that he has no unsupervised contact with children and that he uses no devices with which he may make contact to the internet.

“I can’t remember the last time I saw a pre-sentence report in a case like this that didn’t contain the fact that the defendant had no [sexual] interest in children,” commented Judge Paul Thomas.

“But that it was done out of curiosity. This does not help the defendant’s case. There may be other reasons for doing it, but as far as the court is concerned, it doesn’t help.”

