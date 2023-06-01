Each day, a well-known, local face is being named as President of the Day at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery.

Today, Thursday, June 1, the President of the day is Owain Wyn Evans.

Owain wakes up the nation with his Early Breakfast Show, Monday-Friday on BBC Radio 2 and has built a loyal fanbase of “Bora Darlings” across the country. He is proud to be the first ever host of a national radio show broadcasting from Cardiff.

He found national and international fame in 2020 when a video of him drumming the BBC News theme tune went viral. The video was watched online by 6 million people with the story appearing in the international press, from India to Australia. This gave him a platform to undertake a record-breaking Drumathon challenge for Children in Need, raising a staggering £3.8 million.

Owain is a regular reporter for The One Show, weather presenter on BBC Breakfast and deputy on Radio 2. He presented Dermot O'Leary’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show on New Year’s Day in 2022, the biggest UK radio show. He’s a friend of UK Drag Race, who presents live events with the Queens.

His humour and warmth have proven valuable when appearing as a guest on a number of shows, including: The Wheel, Pointless Celebrities, Celebrity Mastermind, Peter Crouch's Year Late Euros, Strictly: It Takes Two, Freeze, The Fear, and The Big New Year In alongside Paddy McGuinness on BBC One.

In 2022, Owain returned to S4C – where he began his career, to star in his own Welsh language show – Siop Siarad Owain. He also presented the Wales Home of the Year programme for BBC Wales.

Owain is a proud member and keen supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and often hosts pride events across the UK. In 2028, alongside Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, he produced a series of clips for Netflix for the UK Pride Season. Owain is also an ambassador for the LGBT Foundation.

Speaking about his favourite memory of the Urdd, Owain said: "I used to watch all the Urdd Eisteddfod competitions on television. I also loved visiting the Maes when it was in an area close to home and it's so wonderful to see that the Urdd and Eisteddfodau are going from strength to strength in Wales!"

Owain played the drums once on the Urdd Eisteddfod stage as a schoolboy. "I think this would have been in the mid 90's and if I remember correctly", he said. "I played along with a piano accompany while there was a group folk dancing dancing on stage. Fab experience!"

Speaking about what being President of the Urdd Eisteddfod Day means to him, Owain said: "It is an honor to have the opportunity to be President of the Day at the Urdd Eisteddfod. I'm really looking forward to exploring the Maes, but also to hearing more about Urdd’s work. It's an amazing opportunity."