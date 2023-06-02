Present at the event will be a host of local emergency services teams including police and fire officers, paramedics, coastguards and military personnel.

Visitors will be able to chat to members of their local Neighbourhood Policing Teams and can also meet up with the Police Dog Unit and the Armed response while there will be loads of vehicles for children (and adults) to sit in and even more sirens that can be set off throughout the day.

There will be representatives on hand providing information on current recruitment drives for posts with Dyfed-Powys Police. and these will include police officers, PCSOs and special constables.

The responders will also be taking part in what promises to be a highly entertaining 7-a-side football match.

The event takes place this Saturday, June 3, and starts at 11am with a bouncy castle and refreshments. Admission is free.