Rhys Trott, 20, told his partner “You’re lucky – I could do more” after launching an unprovoked attack on her.

Trott was in a relationship with his victim for around two weeks, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue said the pair had been drinking together on March 31, while Trott also took cocaine. The pair had an argument in the early hours of the following day, and the complainant wanted to go for a walk.

Trott would only allow her to go if he came too, and they left together at around 6am and sat on a bench at a bus stop.

“Without warning and unprovoked, the defendant pushed the complainant off the bench,” Ms Donohue said. “While she was on the floor, he kicked her on the buttocks.”

He said to her: “Don’t test me, I’m really wound up right now. You’re lucky – I could do a lot more.”

He then apologised and started crying, before saying he was going to kill himself.

The complainant reported that Trott “showed no remorse and pressured her to have sex” when they returned home, and “became angry when she refused”.

The complainant got to the office in her building and reported the assault, and they called the police.

“During the two week relationship, he stopped her from seeing and talking to her friends and isolated her,” Ms Donohue said, adding the complainant was not allowed to visit her family in Southampton without him being present.

Trott also questioned her over wearing make-up, saying she only wore it to attract other men. He also wouldn’t let her talk to other men living in her building, go to the shops by herself, or, when there, even talk to staff.

The court heard that Trott would also threaten suicide if he felt the complainant was not supporting him enough or if she left him.

“The complainant said the defendant often abused drugs and alcohol,” she added.

The couple had visited Trott’s family in Haverfordwest on March 27, but left after Trott got into an argument with his brother.

As he walked down the street, he kicked a wing mirror off a car.

Trott and his partner went to a pub to “cool off”. There, he asked her to move in with him in Tenby.

When she declined, Trott “became visibly annoyed with her, grabbed her mobile phone and threw it on to the floor, where it broke”, Ms Donohue said.

Trott left the pub, and later was seen kicking a sign belonging to the Block and Barrel pub – causing £380-worth of damage.

He was arrested in Haverfordwest that evening, and when asked about his partner, admitted to smashing her phone.

When he was arrested for the second time – after the assault – he told officers “he had tried to end the relationship [with the complainant] and she didn’t take it well”. He later pleaded guilty to the offences.

Trott, formerly of Vine Road in Johnston, had no previous convictions.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said Trott “accepts that his behaviour at that time was deplorable and he has to accept the consequences”.

“He presents markedly different to how he did when he went into prison,” he said, adding that “the cloud of drugs and alcohol is lifted”.

The judge, Recorder Richard Kember, made Trott the subject of a two-year community order, as part of which he must complete the Better Building Relationships programme, 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and an alcohol abstinence monitoring and risk programme.

He must pay £220 in compensation to the owner of the car, and was made the subject of a two-year restraining order granted to his former partner.