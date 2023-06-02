And the problem is extending throughout Wales as a result of the difficulties in recruitment and also in the retention of dentists in both the NHS and the private sectors.

This week, Preseli Pembrokeshire MP visited the My Smile dental practice in Milford Haven, where he had an opportunity to discuss the challenges which faced the dental sector and to seek a better understanding of how the Welsh government's contract for dentists is working.

“Since the pandemic, there's been a sharp increase in the number of constituents who are contacting me about the difficulty in getting dental appointments,” Stephen Crabb told the Western Telegraph.

“Some have told me how their dentists have been willing to offer them private appointments but will not see them as NHS patients. And for many families, private treatment is unaffordable. The result is that our oral health is deteriorating.

“I’ve also heard from a number of local dentists about the realities facing the profession right now and, specifically, the impact of new NHS contracts that are being issued by Welsh Government.”

Welsh dentistry is devolved to Welsh Government in Cardiff which sets the payment terms for dentists who carry out NHS work.

Last December Stephen Crabb met First Minister Mark Drakeford in front of his committee in the House of Commons and shared his concerns that Welsh dentistry is disappearing at what he describes as ‘the rate of knots’.

“But Mark Drakeford disagreed, claiming that the new NHS contract is creating thousands more appointments in the NHS for dental patients, including the Hywel Dda area," said Stephen Crabb.

“Following that committee session, I wrote to the Minister for Health, Eluned Morgan MS, regarding the provision of dental services in Pembrokeshire as I just don't see the evidence for an increase in NHS availability. It's definitely not what local people are telling me.

“In fact, the current situation is the worst that I’ve ever known it to be. "It seems to me that the Welsh Government has a big decision to make - either they want NHS dentistry to survive or they are content to see dental treatment becoming essentially a private service.

"I don't believe dentists want to turn their backs on the NHS so I hope Welsh Government and the dental professions in Wales can resolve these issues as a matter of urgency.

"An awful lot needs to be done to get NHS dentistry back on a sustainable footing and together with Paul Davies MS, I'll keep up the pressure on the Welsh government to address these problems.”