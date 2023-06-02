The proposed South Quay Hub, at 7 Northgate Street, will include a learning centre for people with disabilities, a day centre for older people, an independent living assessment centre – which will be known as the ‘Flat’ – and a reminiscence centre to support people with dementia.

The facility is aimed at providing residents who have disabilities or long term health conditions with opportunities for community engagement, access to services and work opportunities.

There will also be a gallery on the ground floor for local groups to use to showcase their work to the public, as well as space for social care, health and community organisations to meet people in a central location.

Previously, south Pembrokeshire residents would have to travel to Haverfordwest for these services.

The project is a joint development between Pembrokeshire council’s Provider Services and the Supported Employment Programme – and will offer opportunities and services for older people and people with a disability during the day and evening.

Karen Davies, programme manager for Supported Employment said: “We know from experience over the last 10 years that the programme is beneficial not only to its direct participants who have much better outcomes and improved wellbeing but that it also benefits the community in which it operates.

“Participants of the programme and their carers use and support local businesses providing a significant uplift in footfall and income.

“The supported employment programme has had success in integrating the people it supports into these businesses and attracting other visitors who welcome the support shown.”

Pembrokeshire County Council is the only local authority in Wales to hold the Disability Confident Leader status from the Department of Work and Pensions.

The planned development would give Pembroke the opportunity to become a Disability Confident town, which would help bring around £8 million of investment to Pembroke, a council spokesperson said.

The project has received funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund as well as social care grant funding.

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social care, said: “I am really excited that this leading programme of work will be coming to south Pembrokeshire.

“The work that has been done in the last 10 years is leading the way in Wales and has made significant changes to the quality of life of the people it supports.

“Being able to expand this opportunity and make it available in the south of the county is fantastic news.”

The project is the next phase of the proposed South Quay redevelopment, with the first being funded by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, and proposing to create the Henry Tudor visitor centre, library, information centre and café and landscaped gardens.