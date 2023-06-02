Adrian Thomas, 54, was arrested on December 19 after causing damage to a woman’s front door in Castle Hill, Haverfordwest.

After damaging the door, he began hurling abuse at the female occupant.

Officers were called to the scene but this week Crown Prosecutor, Sian Vaughan, told Haverfordwest magistrates that Thomas’ behaviour continued after being conveyed to the police custody suite in Haverfordwest station.

There he carried out three assaults on officers who were attempting to restrain him.

“He kicked the detention escort officer, Sam Smith on his shin, he stamped on PC Morris’ foot and he attempted to bite PC Garland as he tried to put him inside the police van,” she said.

“When he was eventually placed inside the custody suite, he exposed himself to the officers who were in attendance.”

At an earlier hearing Thomas’s defence solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher, informed magistrates that the exposure was the result of his shorts being extremely ill-fitting with the result that they fell down of their own accord.

Thomas, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting emergency workers by beating, one charge of exposure and additional charges of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour to the female occupant at Castle Hill. He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to her front door and of failing to surrender to a previous scheduled court appearance before Haverfordwest magistrates on March 15.

After considering the facts, magistrates subjected Thomas to a nine month community order, during which he must carry out 15 rehabilitation requirement days. He must also wear an alcohol abstinence tag for up to 120 days.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation for the damage caused to the front door and £50 compensation to each of the emergency workers who were assaulted. He must pay a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.

