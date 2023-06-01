The RNLI received a report shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 30 that three people had entered the water at Tenby’s South Beach intending to swim to Lydstep, but had failed return.

The Kathleen Ann was launched, and the volunteer crew performed a thorough search between South Beach and Lydstep, checking the shoreline, caves and coves.

Nothing was found and nobody reported missing, so it was deemed a false alarm.

The lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving back at 6.10pm.