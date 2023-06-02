Suddenly, without any prior warning, the tank exploded with an ear-splitting magnitude, spreading thick plumes of black smoke throughout the entire area.

Those who were working at the site that day said that their traumatic experience will be something they’ll never forget, knowing that it was impossible for anyone to survive such a blast.

Julie Schmitz, 54, a fire guard from Pembroke was killed in the explosion along with Dennis Riley, 52, Robert Broome, 48, and Andrew Jenkins, 33, all from Milford Haven. The three men were due to attend a wedding vows renewal ceremony together the following day.

Identification of their bodies was only possible using DNA samples.

As a result of their untimely deaths, 12 children were robbed of their mother or their father, including young twins who were just four years old at the time.

A fifth worker, Andrew Phillips, known to his friends as Pansy, survived the blast but suffered horrific burns.

He was hailed a hero after the disaster and underwent a series of surgical operations at Morriston Hospital, Swansea, after suffering extensive burns to his shoulders, head, back and chest. He has also had gruelling skin grafts to his face.

June 2, 2011 marked what was undoubtedly the UK’s worst refinery disaster for almost four years.

Emergency services rushed to the scene with Mid and West Wales fire service sending 10 engines to tackle the blaze alongside Chevron's own fire fighters.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said at the time that the heat emanating from the flames had hampered their work, making it difficult to identify exactly how many people had been injured.

The next day police officers faced the grim task of removing the bodies from the crumpled wreckage of the tank.

Already questions were being asked about how such a tragedy could have happened.

In the days immediately afterwards Chevron, who at the time of the explosion was producing around 200,000 barrels of crude oil a day, suspended non-essential work and launched an investigation into the causes. Their own American investigators jetted in to Wales in a bid to discover the cause of the fatal explosion. At the same time, the HSE announced its own inquiry.

Following an investigation that took seven years to complete, Chevron and its subsidiary B&A Contracts Ltd both pleaded guilty to health and safety failings for the period leading up to the fatal blast. They were fined a total of £5m, with Chevron admitting it 'did not live up to' its own standards.

Pembrokeshire council's deputy leader at the time, John Allen-Mirehouse, said emotions were running high in the region in the days following the explosion.

"I’m absolutely certain the sympathy of the entire community of Pembrokeshire will be with the families of the bereaved,” he said.

"It’s always a shock when people die – it hits you in midships.

“Yet you cannot ignore just how important the refinery is both to the area and the country as a whole.

"Quite obviously it’s important for the local economy and the country that work continues."

The refinery continues to be one of the main employers in the western corner of Wales, but the date of June 2, 2011 will forever remain in the hearts of the people who live in this part of Pembrokeshire.