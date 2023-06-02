Mark Ion, 52, walked into the Haverfordwest branch of Barclays Bank on May 9, with the aim of taking some money out of his account.

But a fraud block on his card prevented him from doing this.

“He approached a member of staff who told him that she was unable to do anything about the situation,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan. “But he wouldn’t accept that.

“He became extremely volatile, shouting ‘I’ll f****** have the lot of you’.

"Members of the public, including a 92-year-old woman, were extremely concerned about his behaviour.”

As officers attempted to place Ion inside a police van, he damaged the prisoner cage and assaulted two emergency workers by beating, namely police officers, as they carried out his arrest.

After arriving at the police custody, Ion became ‘too aggressive to be interviewed’.

Ms Vaughan informed the magistrates that Ion’s list of previous convictions extended to a total of 37 pages.

“I won’t bother to go through them all with you, Sir,” she informed the presiding magistrate, “but the list is substantial.”

This week Ion, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and additional charges of causing criminal damage to the police van and of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour in Barclays Bank, Haverfordwest.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who described his client as ‘an individual with highly complex needs’.

“He’s schizophrenic with split personality and this is the situation he finds himself in every time he’s released from custody,” he said.

“This isn’t any help to him nor to the public.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that on the day in question, Ion was sleeping rough near to the river in Haverfordwest town centre.

“He was hungry, he was desperate for something to eat but he couldn’t get cash out. Does that excuse his behaviour? No, of course it doesn’t.

"But he’s a highly vulnerable man and wants help.”

After considering the evidence, magistrates sentenced Ion to nine weeks in custody.

He was ordered to pay £75 compensation to both police officers who were assaulted and £50 compensation for repairing the damage caused to the police van.

He must also pay a £154 court surcharge.