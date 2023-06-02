The lifeboat was called at around 1.40pm on Thursday, June 1 with reports that children had got in to difficulty off the surf off Pendine.

An all-weather craft was launched from Tenby, and made its way to the scene some eight miles away.

On arrival, they discovered that the crew of the range safety vessel ‘Spartan’ had pulled both casualties from the water.

As they were being transferred to the lifeboat, a coastguard rescue helicopter arrived and a paramedic was lowered on to the lifeboat perform medical checks on the children.

A decision was made to winch the children in to the helicopter to take them to shore, where an ambulance had been called to take them to hospital as a precaution.

The coastguard rescue helicopter at the scene. (Image: Tenby RNLI)

Following this, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station at 3.10pm.