During the event, which will be suitable for Year Five pupils upwards, there will be arable, dairy, beef and sheep farmers from all over the county on hand to demonstrate and explain the journey of the different crops, milk, eggs and meat produced in Pembrokeshire.

There will also be an opportunity to learn about land-based careers and those within the food and drink industry.

The event, sponsored by Meat Promotion Wales/Hybu Cig Cymru and Castell Howell, will take place on Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, on the Pembrokeshire County Showground.

There will be machinery and animals at the event with farmers to explain what skills are required to produce food and care for the countryside.

Kathy Wilson, a former teacher and now an honorary Pembrokeshire Show governor, is organising the event on behalf of the Society’s Food Story / Stori Bwyd.

She said: “One of the important elements of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s work is educational and spreading the word around the county about how local food is produced.

"The response was extremely positive to our first Food Story event last October which had a harvest theme.

"We hope local school children will learn a lot about where their food comes from when they attend this barbecue themed event next month. We are very grateful to all the farmers and supporters who are volunteering their time to make this event happen. Please could we ask local schools to book their places as soon as possible.”

During the event, which organisers anticipate over 1,000 children will attend at allotted times, there will also be an opportunity to meet businesses from the local area, learn about health and well-being as well as how science, technology, engineering and mathematics are used to produce food locally.

The event will also touch on how the weather and climate can affect the work farmers do and how the crops grow. Children will also get an opportunity to cook and taste something with local ingredients.

If any schools in the county have not yet applied to attend they need to complete the booking form on the Pembrokeshire Show website at pembsshow.org