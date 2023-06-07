A PILOT project to bring the first fresh food vending machines to Pembrokeshire now has two 24/7 fresh food vending machines stocking local produce up and running.
The food team from PLANED have co-ordinated the project under the banner 'Pembrokeshire Fresh Community Vending' after receiving funding from the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which itself, is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Welsh Government.
The project promotes quality local produce at a competitive price enabling local people to benefit, as well as generating income for local enterprises and businesses.
In recent weeks, both machines have been officially launched, the first at Llanteg which can be found sitting alongside the existing Dai’s Dairy milk vending at Folly Cross, next to Greenacre Market Garden.
It offers a selection of produce, stocked by three local producers, including fresh meat, dairy products, juice, jams, chutneys and at weekend fresh bread and locally made cheesecakes.
The second machine can be found at Steynton Farm, just outside Milford Haven. The Davies family, who farm the land, are hosting this machine and stocking it with their own home grown vegetables and locally made products, all of which are produced using produce grown at Steynton Farm.
