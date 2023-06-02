AN APPEAL has been launched after a man was reported missing in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for anyone to come forward who could help find Kian.
Kian – who also goes by the name Nicholas – was reported missing in the Llanelli area.
Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts should call 101, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or direct message Dyfed-Powys Police on Facebook or Twitter – quoting the reference: DP-20230525-245.
You can also report any information online via: https://orlo.uk/kd71T, and anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
