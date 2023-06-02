ACROSS the week, the Urdd Eisteddfod has been held on the Maes in Llandovery.
The Welsh language and young people are celebrated throughout the festival, with many competitions being held for those of all ages to get involved in, including two pupils from Ysgol Maesygwendraeth who won the theatrical performance from a script for years 7, 8 and 9 category at Thursday's festival.
Here we take a look at some of the pictures celebrating people's wins from Thursday's competition, including the coveted Eisteddfod Chair and Ammanford's Owain Wyn Evans who was named President of the Day.
All pictures were taken by Stuart Ladd.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here