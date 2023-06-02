The Welsh language and young people are celebrated throughout the festival, with many competitions being held for those of all ages to get involved in, including two pupils from Ysgol Maesygwendraeth who won the theatrical performance from a script for years 7, 8 and 9 category at Thursday's festival.

Here we take a look at some of the pictures celebrating people's wins from Thursday's competition, including the coveted Eisteddfod Chair and Ammanford's Owain Wyn Evans who was named President of the Day.

The Eisteddfod Chair was presented on Thursday. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Steffan and Osian celebrating their win in the theatrical performance from a script for year 7, 8 and 9. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Some of the winners with their medals. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Winners delighted with their achievement. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

A winner celebrating with his family. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The Muses at the main ceremony to present the Eisteddfod Chair. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Owain Wyn Evans was named President of the Day. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

All pictures were taken by Stuart Ladd.