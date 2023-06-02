On Tuesday, June 2, 1970, work was well underway on construction of the Cleddau Bridge to link the north and south shores of the Haven Waterway.

It was a warm day, and a box girder section was being moved into place when the southern side’s partially completed bridge collapsed, with one witness remembering it as ‘like a stick of toffee.’

The incident took place over just a few seconds and left four workers dead and five more injured.

The men who lost their lives were William Baxendale, George Hamilton, Evan Phillips and James Thompson.

The project – which would eliminate the 28-mile round road trip to get to the other side of the water way if the Cleddau Queen and Cleddau King car and passenger ferries were missed - had been well underway at the time of the incident, as the £2.1million contract was awarded in September 1968 and work began in 1969.

Initially, it was expected that the bridge would be completed by March 1971, but it was put on hold following the collapse to allow for an inquiry. Work was restarted in 1972.

The scene of the collapse was visited by then-MP and secretary of state for Wales, George Thomas. (Image: Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre)

The bridge then opened in March 1975 at a cost of almost £12 million and was used by almost 900,000 vehicles in its first year.

Toll booths were put in place on the southern side, and these remained in place for 44 years, being scrapped in March 2019.

In 2020, a plaque in memory of the four who died was replaced by Pembroke Dock Town Council.