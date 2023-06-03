The landings saw 24,000 British, American and Canadian troops land on the coast of Normandy at five sections – Omaha, Gold, Utah, Juno and Sword.

As it was during the Second World War, there was a lot of secrecy surrounding the operation at the time, but eighty years ago, the people of Pembrokeshire were able to witness what turned out to be training and preparatory exercises in relation to the landings.

In July 1943, more than 100,000 soldiers arrived in Pembrokeshire, taking over the beaches and towns of Saundersfoot, Tenby and Amroth.

These areas were put under military control for a number of weeks so that the 13-day Operation Jantzen could take place.

During the exercise, 16,230 tonnes of supplies were brought ashore and the beaches were full of army landing crafts, which was witnessed by Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

To ensure secrecy, all correspondence out of the villages was censored at this point and there was a curfew put in place. Anyone who visited the area was told to leave.

A number of the larger buildings were also commandeered for military use including local hotels which were used as billets. St Brides Hotel was temporarily turned into a Signals Training School for the Royal Marines.

Here we have some photos taken of the operations.

Beaches in Tenby were filled with military vehicles for Operation Jantzen. (Image: Robert Griffiths via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Tenby was a hub of military activity. (Image: Pembrokeshire Archives)

The beaches in Tenby were used to practice for the D-Day landings. (Image: Robert Griffiths via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Thousands of soldiers took over the seaside locations. (Image: Robert Griffiths via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Landing crafts and boats were all over the beaches. (Image: Penny Brace via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Soldiers were billeted in hotels. (Image: Robert Griffiths via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

The pictures were submitted by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.