David Loosmore, who was a work-based practitioner and learning support worker, cannot apply to be reinstated on the register for another two years.

The Fitness to Practise Committee of Education Workforce Council heard that on one or more occasions between December 2018 and April 2021 he wrote or amended job reports and portfolio work of a student identified only as Pupil A and uploaded them to the college system as if it were the pupil’s own work.

In March 2020, he was said to have asked another pupil for their password to the college system and then used it to access the pupil’s system on one or more occasions between May 2020 and January 2021.

The allegations were found proven and the panel stated: “Having made these findings, the committee determined that Mr Loosmore’s conduct was dishonest and demonstrated a lack of integrity.”

Mr Loosmore has 28 days to appeal to the High Court against the decision but if he does not appeal or apply to be reinstated on the register he will remain struck off indefinitely.