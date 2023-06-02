A MAN has denied multiple drug charges and urinating and defecating in cells at Haverfordwest Police Station.
Mohammed Miah, 32, of no fixed abode, is accused of having cannabis and cocaine in Pembroke Dock on May 4.
At Swansea Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, but guilty to possessing cannabis.
He pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine.
“How am I to know it was cocaine?,” he said as he entered his plea. “It could be creatine.”
The prosecution said the substance which was suspected to be cocaine was being forensically examined following initial tests, and Miah’s counsel said he would plead guilty to the offence if these tests came back as cocaine.
Miah is also charged with two offences of damaging property – relating to allegations that he urinated and defecated in two custody cells at Haverfordwest Police Station on May 5.
He pleaded not guilty to these offences.
Judge Paul Thomas ordered that Miah – who is currently in custody – will stand trial on September 27.
