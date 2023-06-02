Wales' largest music and arts festival, Green Man, has revealed the final headline act performing at the 2023 event in August.
Self Esteem, who previously performed at Green Man in 2021, will join First Aid Kit, Devo and Spiritualized as the headline acts for this year's festival which will be held in the Brecon Beacons, near Crickhowell from August 17-20.
The headliners will be joined by the likes of Amyl and The Sniffers, The Walkmen, Young Fathers, Confidence Man and Goat.
Managing director and owner of Green Man festival, Fiona Stewart, said: "First Aid Kit and Self Esteem will be fantastic headliners, and a real homecoming Green Man moment after seeing their careers develop over the years.
"From showcase performances on our smaller stages to them returning now at the top of our bill, we are delighted to have them back!"
Who will be performing at Green Man 2023?
Self Esteem was today announced as the fourth and final headliner for Green Man 2023 joining First Aid Kit, Devo and Spiritualized.
They will be joined by acts including:
- Amyl & The Sniffers
- Young Fathers
- Slowdive
- The Walkmen
- Confidence Man
- Goat
- The Wedding Present
- Billy Nomates
Newly announced acts
- Lost Map presents Weird Wave
- Jake Xerxes Fussell
- Eddie Chacon
- Alice Boman
- Nuha Ruby Ra
- Floodlights
- Oscar Lang
- Aoife Nessa Frances
- MADMADMAD
- 4am Kru
- Sam Akpro
- Brad Stank
- Bricknasty
- Aisha Vaughan
- Rogue Jones
- Dutty Disco
- Popperz
- Spank DJs
- Belinduh belinduh belinduh
- Babymorocco
- Joanie
- Kuntessa
- Freak Slug
- Mandy, Indiana
- Mary in the Junkyard
- Minor Conflict
- Seb Lowe
- Suep
The line up for Green Man 2023 sees a 50/50 gender split of female artists and female fronted bands, continuing the festival’s commitment to booking a diverse and eclectic line up of talent from around the world.
Stewart said: “We’re delighted that over 50% of our line-up will be female and non-binary artists.
"Inclusivity and creating opportunities is at the beating heart of Green Man festival, so having 50% female and non-binary acts throughout the billing, including our headliners, is something we're thrilled to announce.
Green Man today also revealed the day-by-day schedule for the 2023 event, which has already sold out.
You can see the full line up and day-by-day schedule by visiting the Green Man Festival website.
The festival also offers a diverse range of events to accompany its musical line-up.
With art installations, a beer and cider tent, an Ancient Egypt-themed area of discovery and exploration, a relaxation and workshop space and science engagement areas there is something for everyone.
