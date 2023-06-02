Self Esteem, who previously performed at Green Man in 2021, will join First Aid Kit, Devo and Spiritualized as the headline acts for this year's festival which will be held in the Brecon Beacons, near Crickhowell from August 17-20.

The headliners will be joined by the likes of Amyl and The Sniffers, The Walkmen, Young Fathers, Confidence Man and Goat.

Just 76 days until GM23 & we’re teeming with anticipation to announce the bumper bunch of acts joining us 💫



With our final triumphant headliner, the sheer force of nature that is @SELFESTEEM___ ready to soar beneath the mountains!



Now get digging, plotting & planning. GM 💚 pic.twitter.com/YfjeaOTI6k — Green Man (@GreenManFest) June 2, 2023

Managing director and owner of Green Man festival, Fiona Stewart, said: "First Aid Kit and Self Esteem will be fantastic headliners, and a real homecoming Green Man moment after seeing their careers develop over the years.

"From showcase performances on our smaller stages to them returning now at the top of our bill, we are delighted to have them back!"

Who will be performing at Green Man 2023?





Self Esteem was today announced as the fourth and final headliner for Green Man 2023 joining First Aid Kit, Devo and Spiritualized.

They will be joined by acts including:

Amyl & The Sniffers

Young Fathers

Slowdive

The Walkmen

Confidence Man

Goat

The Wedding Present

Billy Nomates

Newly announced acts

Lost Map presents Weird Wave

Jake Xerxes Fussell

Eddie Chacon

Alice Boman

Nuha Ruby Ra

Floodlights

Oscar Lang

Aoife Nessa Frances

MADMADMAD

4am Kru

Sam Akpro

Brad Stank

Bricknasty

Aisha Vaughan

Rogue Jones

Dutty Disco

Popperz

Spank DJs

Belinduh belinduh belinduh

Babymorocco

Joanie

Kuntessa

Freak Slug

Mandy, Indiana

Mary in the Junkyard

Minor Conflict

Seb Lowe

Suep

👀The new additions to your GM23 line-up are → Self Esteem, Alice Boman, Aisha Vaughan, Aoife Nessa Frances, Babymorocco, Brad Stank, Belinduh Belinduh Belinduh, Bricknasty, Dutty Disco, Eddie Chacon, Floodlights, Freak Slug, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Joanie, Kuntessa... — Green Man (@GreenManFest) June 2, 2023

The line up for Green Man 2023 sees a 50/50 gender split of female artists and female fronted bands, continuing the festival’s commitment to booking a diverse and eclectic line up of talent from around the world.

Stewart said: “We’re delighted that over 50% of our line-up will be female and non-binary artists.

"Inclusivity and creating opportunities is at the beating heart of Green Man festival, so having 50% female and non-binary acts throughout the billing, including our headliners, is something we're thrilled to announce.

Green Man today also revealed the day-by-day schedule for the 2023 event, which has already sold out.

You can see the full line up and day-by-day schedule by visiting the Green Man Festival website.

The festival also offers a diverse range of events to accompany its musical line-up.

With art installations, a beer and cider tent, an Ancient Egypt-themed area of discovery and exploration, a relaxation and workshop space and science engagement areas there is something for everyone.