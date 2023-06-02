Rhys Trott, 20, was sentenced on Thursday at Swansea Crown Court after admitting controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three counts of criminal damage.

The court heard how he told his girlfriend of two weeks “You’re lucky – I could do more” after launching an unprovoked attack on her – pushing her to the floor and kicking her.

The judge, Recorder Richard Kember, made Trott the subject of a two-year community order, as part of which he must complete the Better Building Relationships programme, 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and an alcohol abstinence monitoring and risk programme.

Trott was also ordered to pay £220 in compensation to the owner of the car, and was made the subject of a two-year restraining order granted to his former partner.

However, Trott was hauled back before the court on Friday, after it emerged he was due to be sentenced for an offence of assault by beating at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that Trott had pleaded guilty in the lower court on May 25, and was due to be sentenced in Haverfordwest on June 14.

The case involved a different woman, and was dated on or around July 12 last year.

Trott was held in prison awaiting this second sentencing – which meant his community order would not be possible to take effect.

“I entirely agree the sentence I passed yesterday now cannot stand,” said Recorder Kember.

“After that sentencing hearing, everyone found out something they did not know before. That is that you were on remand for an assault by beating matter on June 14.

“Had I known that yesterday, I would not have taken the action I did.

“I have now to rescind that sentence.

“You will have to be sentenced all over again.”

Trott will now be re-sentenced once the assault by beating case has been heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.