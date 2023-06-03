We have 2,600 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme but have recently taken a break from this to highlight the many stunning images that are submitted to us each week.

Here are just a few of our favourites.

St Brides. (Image: Ka John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Caldey Island. (Image: Keeley Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Bee sculpture in Colby Woodland Garden (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)

Llys y Fran Reservoir. (Image: Nigel Flowers (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Adorable lamb. (Image: Lacey Kathleen Mason)

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.