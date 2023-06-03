THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 2,600 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme but have recently taken a break from this to highlight the many stunning images that are submitted to us each week.

Here are just a few of our favourites. 

Western Telegraph: St Brides.St Brides. (Image: Ka John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Caldey Island.Caldey Island. (Image: Keeley Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Bee sculpture in Colby Woodland GardenBee sculpture in Colby Woodland Garden (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)

Western Telegraph: Llys y Fran Reservoir.Llys y Fran Reservoir. (Image: Nigel Flowers (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Adorable lamb.Adorable lamb. (Image: Lacey Kathleen Mason)

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.