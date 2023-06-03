They were charged with a range of offences – including drug dealing, assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, assault, and making nuisance 999 calls.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

Dean Rosser

Dean Rosser arrested at Carmarthen railway station after taking a Cardiff to Milford Haven train on April 19.

Officers found that he had 15.8 grams of heroin on him, divided into eight bags. These had a street value of around £1,580, prosecutor Brian Simpson said.

One gram of crack cocaine, worth around £100, was also seized from Rosser.

Dean Rosser was arrested at Carmarthen railway station. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Swansea Crown Court heard that Rosser’s phone was examined by officers, and messages revealed he had been dealing cocaine and heroin since February 11.

In one message – on April 18 – Rosser told a buyer that he had no drugs left, but was getting the train the next day to pick up some more, prosecutor Brian Simpson said.

Rosser pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and diamorphine (heroin), as well as possession with intent to supply both cocaine and diamorphine.

Rosser, 56, of Barn Street in Haverfordwest, was sentenced to a total of 2,045 days (around five years and seven months).

Mark Ion

A Haverfordwest schizophrenic who lost his temper in Barclays Bank before lashing out at police officers has been served a custodial sentence.

Mark Ion, 52, walked into the Haverfordwest branch of Barclays Bank on May 9, with the aim of taking some money out of his account, but a fraud block on his card prevented him from doing this.

After a staff member told him she wasn’t able to help him, “he became extremely volatile, shouting ‘I’ll f****** have the lot of you’,” prosecutor Sian Vaughan said.

As officers attempted to place Ion inside a police van, he damaged the prisoner cage and assaulted two emergency workers by beating, namely police officers, as they carried out his arrest.

After arriving at the police custody, Ion became ‘too aggressive to be interviewed’.

Ion, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and additional charges of causing criminal damage to the police van and of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour in Barclays Bank, Haverfordwest.

He was sentenced to nine weeks in custody, and was ordered to pay £75 compensation to both police officers who were assaulted and £50 compensation for repairing the damage caused to the police van. He must also pay a £154 court surcharge.

Kyle Thomas

Kyle Thomas was told by a judge that he was lucky not to be in court for murder, after throwing a bicycle at a man and kicking him in the head as he lay in the road, causing a car to swerve to avoid him.

Swansea Crown Court heard Thomas, 33 of no fixed abode, had joined a group of men drinking on a bench in Ammanford on the evening of May 8 this year.

Kyle Thomas asked a judge to send him directly to prison. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

At 2am on May 9, a resident saw Thomas and his victim on the road outside his house. There was a lot of noise and Thomas could be seen jabbing his finger at the other man.

He then picked up a bike and threw it at his victim. The other man walked away but Thomas followed him and tried to hit him using ‘one good swing and a clenched fist’.

The punch missed but the victim fell back into the road. Thomas then delivered “a very powerful and forceful kick directly to the head” of his victim as he lay defenceless on the floor before walking away.

A car coming down the road then had to swerve to avoid the man who was lying in the road barely conscious with a swollen face, cuts and blood in his mouth.

Thomas was jailed for 12 months for the assault, and a three-month suspended sentence was activated, making a total sentence of 15 months.

Ann Gately

A pensioner with a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’ has been sent to prison for making nuisance calls to the emergency services.

Ann Gately, 76, of Princes Gate, Narberth, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by making nuisance calls to the ambulance service and police on the 999 system.

The offences took place at Cold Blow in the town on April 19 this year.

Gately had been prohibited from making 999 nuisance calls by a criminal behaviour order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on November 8, 2021

Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence could be justified as the offences were so serious and because Gately had “a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

She was given a prison sentence of ten weeks for the breach.

Daniel Phillips

Daniel Phillips breached a restraining order just months after it was imposed.

Phillips, 28, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching the restraining order by attending an address in Milford Haven on May 22. He had been subject to the order since January 9.

The court heard that on May 21, Phillips had damaged a window at the same property.

Phillips pleaded guilty to offences of harassment and criminal damage at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on May 25.

He was jailed for 16 weeks, with the magistrates adding that a prison sentence was necessary due to the defendant’s “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Dean Rees

Dean Rees, 48, has been jailed after he strangled his partner at a Carmarthenshire address.

Rees barged his way in to his partner’s home in the early hours of September 22 last year making accusations against her, before strangling her twice.

During the attack, Rees’ partner managed to call 999, and left it connected during the incident.

Dean Rees strangled his partner at a Carmarthenshire address. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The call handler heard a woman’s voice saying “Stop…I haven’t done anything” and asking someone to leave her house.

Rees, of Caeconna Road in Swansea, was arrested within half an hour of the 999 call being made.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, May 5, where he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Rees was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.