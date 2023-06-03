From Sydney, Australia, to places a little closer to home including Majorca, Spain, there are a vast range of destinations accessible from Cardiff Airport. 

Whether you're looking for a short trip you can get to direct, or something a little further away, you can get to them all from Cardiff Airport.

We have compiled a list of just a few places you can fly to from Cardiff Airport.

Cardiff Airport destinations

There are a range of places you can travel to direct from Cardiff Airport.

From Spain to Egypt there are a range of direct flights you can catch out of the Welsh capital. 

Here are some of the destinations you can fly to direct from Cardiff Airport

  • Paris (Orly), France
  • Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
  • Belfast, Ireland
  • Palma de Mallorca, Majorca, Spain
  • Lanzarote, Canary Islands
  • Corfu, Greece
  • Tenerife, Spain
  • Rhodes, Greece
  • Paphos, Cyprus
  • Malaga, Spain
  • Ibiza, Spain
  • Edinburgh, Scotland
  • Dubrovnik, Croatia
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Antalya, Turkey

Cardiff Airport also offers non-direct flights to places including:

  • Sydney, Australia
  • New York, USA
  • Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
  • Lima, Peru
  • Tokyo, Japan
  • Phuket, Thailand
  • Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Athens, Greece
  • Toronto, Canada
  • Rio  de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Dehli, India
  • Bali, Indonesia

Qatar Airways revealed recently it is looking to return to Cardiff Airport by the end of the year. 

This would give passengers the option of travelling to Doha, Qatar from Cardiff.

For a full list of travel destinations from Cardiff visit the airport website.