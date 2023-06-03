Whether you're looking for a short trip you can get to direct, or something a little further away, you can get to them all from Cardiff Airport.

We have compiled a list of just a few places you can fly to from Cardiff Airport.

☀️ Family fun in the sun is closer than you think… Make them smile this summer with a last-minute TUI holiday🌊



Click the link below to book your next family filled adventure today!👇https://t.co/wQbp1TaVNW#TUI #FamilyHoliday #CardiffAirport #SummerHoliday pic.twitter.com/udrNnQ3g09 — Cardiff Airport (@Cardiff_Airport) June 1, 2023

Cardiff Airport destinations

There are a range of places you can travel to direct from Cardiff Airport.

From Spain to Egypt there are a range of direct flights you can catch out of the Welsh capital.

Here are some of the destinations you can fly to direct from Cardiff Airport:

Paris (Orly), France

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Belfast, Ireland

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca, Spain

Lanzarote, Canary Islands

Corfu, Greece

Tenerife, Spain

Rhodes, Greece

Paphos, Cyprus

Malaga, Spain

Ibiza, Spain

Edinburgh, Scotland

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Antalya, Turkey

Did you know that @AerLingus offers flights from @Cardiff_Airport to Belfast City?



Book your tickets now by clicking the link below and get ready to explore Belfast's vibrant culture, delicious food, and stunning scenery☘️https://t.co/rEfUVpia8chttps://t.co/wS6Ydlm5Q2 pic.twitter.com/XjmEzXGApH — Cardiff Airport (@Cardiff_Airport) May 12, 2023

Cardiff Airport also offers non-direct flights to places including:

Sydney, Australia

New York, USA

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Lima, Peru

Tokyo, Japan

Phuket, Thailand

Johannesburg, South Africa

Athens, Greece

Toronto, Canada

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Dehli, India

Bali, Indonesia

Qatar Airways revealed recently it is looking to return to Cardiff Airport by the end of the year.

This would give passengers the option of travelling to Doha, Qatar from Cardiff.

For a full list of travel destinations from Cardiff visit the airport website.