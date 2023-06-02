But when that coastline is graced with baby dolphins romping around in the midsummer sunshine, Ceredigion Coast has to be one of the most beautiful places on earth.

This week local zoologist and keen photographer Sarah Michelle Wyer struck lucky when she was sailing around the reef area of New Quay Bay with the ‘Dolphin Spotting Boat trips’ which operate from the town.

“Those little calves were just full of it,” said Sarah.

“To have been able to capture a part of what is a quadruple breach of four dolphins was truly amazing.”

Sarah, who is a zoologist and local wildlife guide specialising in Bottlenose Dolphins, explained that this particular pod of is currently nurturing between eight and ten little ones in the waters off New Quay.

The magnificent baby dolphins leaping off the coast near New Quay (Image: Sarah Michelle)

Much of Ceredigion's coast is protected as a Special Areas of Conservation as it’s home to the largest population of bottlenose dolphins anywhere in Europe.

The Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation (SAC) extends along almost 20 kilometres of coast and protects wildlife in 1000 square kilometres of the Irish Sea. The key to spotting a dolphin is patience, as there is no particular time of day nor state of tide to predict when they may be seen.

It may be difficult to site one with the naked eye, however things to look for are the dorsal fin, the sun glinting off their wet bodies or white water as they near the water's surface.

In addition to dolphins, the family-owned ‘Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips’ company regularly spots porpoise, Atlantic grey seals and seabird colonies including razorbills and guillemots during their voyages.

The trips range from daytime cruises, private charters and evening cruises.