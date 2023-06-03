UPDATE: 8.50am: It has been reported that the road has now reopened.
Reports came in this morning of a road closure in Pembroke town centre.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the A4139 at Westgate Hill and Castle Terrace, Pembroke was closed to all traffic as the result of a traffic collision earlier this morning (Saturday, June 3).
It is understood that the incident took place before 5am.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
Dyfed-Powys Police posted on social media: "The A4139 is currently closed at Westgate Hill / Castle Terrace, Pembroke due to a collision. If possible please avoid the area and find an alternative route. Thanks."
