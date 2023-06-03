Reports are coming in of a road closure in Pembroke town centre.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the A4139 at Westgate Hill and Castle Terrace, Pembroke is currently closed to all traffic as the result of a traffic collision earlier this morning (Saturday, June 3).

It is understood that the incident took place before 5am.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

