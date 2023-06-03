UPDATE: 8.50am: it has been reported that the road has now reopened.
Reports are coming in of a road closure in Pembroke town centre.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the A4139 at Westgate Hill and Castle Terrace, Pembroke is currently closed to all traffic as the result of a traffic collision earlier this morning (Saturday, June 3).
It is understood that the incident took place before 5am.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
Dyfed
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here